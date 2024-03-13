Yamaha releases Final Edition snowmobiles for 2025
After the announcement last June that Yamaha was pulling out of the snowmobile market, the company has released its Final Edition sleds.
Yamaha Motors Canada took to YouTube to announce the 2025 Final Edition snowmobiles, which include four Limited Edition (LE) sleds, such as the Sidewinder LTX and the legendary SRX.
Delany Brogan, snowmobile marketing associate, and Steve Duffy, snowmobile market specialist, introduced the final models for Yamaha Canada in the video above. Brogan notes in the video that Duffy has decades of technical experience and has spent a lot of time on sleds.
“To be honest, I’m way more comfortable turning a wrench or hitting the throttle than standing in front of the camera, but I’m excited to walk you through Yamaha’s final mode year lineup with Delaney,” Duffy comments.
“We’re feeling a little nostalgic and suspect you might be too, so this season, we want to share all those stories and memories with our Yamaha fans,” says Brogan.
Brogan says it may be the last Yamaha snowmobile product launch, but notes that Yamaha dealerships are ready to provide parts, service, and support for years to come.