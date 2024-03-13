Yamaha releases Final Edition snowmobiles for 2025

After the announcement last June that Yamaha was pulling out of the snowmobile market, the company has released its Final Edition sleds.

Yamaha Motors Canada took to YouTube to announce the 2025 Final Edition snowmobiles, which include four Limited Edition (LE) sleds, such as the Sidewinder LTX and the legendary SRX.

Yamaha Motors Canada announces the Final Edition Snowmobiles for 2025. The company will exit the snowmobile market at the end of 2024, with the MY25 being the last models.

Delany Brogan, snowmobile marketing associate, and Steve Duffy, snowmobile market specialist, introduced the final models for Yamaha Canada in the video above. Brogan notes in the video that Duffy has decades of technical experience and has spent a lot of time on sleds.

“To be honest, I’m way more comfortable turning a wrench or hitting the throttle than standing in front of the camera, but I’m excited to walk you through Yamaha’s final mode year lineup with Delaney,” Duffy comments.

Yamaha Canada says it is feeling a bit nostalgic for the last model launch before it exits the snowmobile market. The company will continue to support dealerships with parts and service for many years to come, however. (Photo: Yamaha Canada, Youtube)

“We’re feeling a little nostalgic and suspect you might be too, so this season, we want to share all those stories and memories with our Yamaha fans,” says Brogan.

Brogan says it may be the last Yamaha snowmobile product launch, but notes that Yamaha dealerships are ready to provide parts, service, and support for years to come.