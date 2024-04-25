Peak Design and LAND collaborate on e-motorcycle giveaway

Peak Design and LAND have created a unique, custom-edition District Scrambler E-Motorcycle that will be gifted to one giveaway winner. The District Scrambler E-Motorcycle is one of LAND’s premiere offerings. Its style, purpose and capabilities blur the lines between an e-bike, e-moped and e-motorcycle.

This custom Peak Design edition of the District Scrambler will feature an upgraded battery with a 110-mile range and suspension. Compact, mobile and lightweight, the easily removable District Scrambler battery pack is energy-dense and charges fast.

The one-of-a-kind District Scrambler will also be kitted out with a Peak Design Everyday Case Phone Mount and Peak Design Mobile Accessories. Embedded with a proprietary technology named SlimLink, the Everyday Case can uniquely attach to both mechanical and magnetic locking mounts while maintaining an industry-leading uniform slimness of 2.4 millimeters, drop protection of almost 20 feet and Qi charging capabilities. Peak Design’s SlimLink is wrapped in a 100% recycled, weatherproof, Bluesign-approved nylon canvas exterior shell.

Peak Design’s Mobile Accessories, like the Motorcycle Bar Mount, are bomb-proof solutions for mounting a phone to a motorcycle handlebar, making navigation and carry easy. Best-in-class vibration reduction prevents phone damage and preserves enough stiffness for riders to interact with the mounted phone. Riders can remove a phone with the press of a button, even while wearing gloves.

“We’re proud to match our innovative mobile products with a company like LAND, which makes high-quality e-motorcycles right here in the USA,” says Adam Saraceno, head of marketing at Peak Design.

The Peak Design x LAND Giveaway is open from Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, June 28. Entrants must be located in the continental United States. Due to regulatory restrictions, the brands cannot ship outside of this region.