Damon Motors partners with Molicel batteries to power superbike

Damon Motors has announced a strategic partnership to build its motorcycles using E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Molicel) batteries. Molicel’s battery cell technology provides a unique balance of both high capacity and high power.

First Molicel-equipped HyperSport motorcycles deliver strong acceleration speed and performance results during latest testing at Thunderhill Raceway Park. (Photos: Damon Motors)

Combined with Damon’s patented exoskeleton design, the electric motorcycles are expected to deliver more range, higher power, and shorter charge times than other competitors. Damon and Molicel engineers will work in close collaboration on current and future applications, enabling Damon to deploy the latest technology and developments into its motorcycles.

“Molicel’s innovative and superior battery technology will further position Damon at the leading edge of EV tech,” comments Derek Dorresteyn, CTO of Damon. “Additionally, Molicel’s recently announced British Columbia manufacturing plant will shorten supply chains for battery cells and improve the responsiveness of our North American motorcycle manufacturing activities.”

“Teaming up with Damon is a great fit as Molicel’s battery technology is tailor-made to meet the unique requirements of high-performance motorcycles,” says Casey Shiue, president of Molicel. “Additionally, we share a common synergy with Damon to be leaders in our respective industries. This partnership will further our missions to accomplish that.”

During one of its recent test events, Damon put its new Molicel-equipped HyperSport motorcycle to the test against a state-of-the-art 2023 model 1000cc superbike with promising results.

The Damon HyperSport successfully accelerated at a comparable rate to the 1000cc competitor motorcycle, where they achieved top speeds of 168 mph and 169 mph respectively, before braking for corner 1 on Thunderhill’s straightaway. This was enabled by Damon’s proprietary 6-phase 150 kW dual-cooled IPM motor-gearbox, which delivers 200 hp and up to 230 nm torque output linearly through to an 18,000 rpm redline.

Power delivery was considerably smoother than the 1000cc superbike. The usual problem of an unstable chassis caused by the fluctuating torque in traditional combustion engines was noticeably not present. (see graphs above) With the ability to deliver increasing power smoothly from HyperSport’s proprietary drivetrain, Damon predicts that future HyperSport tests with its rider aids enabled will set a new bar in performance.

To date, Damon has raised more than $70M in funding and secured over $85M in deposit-backed reservations for its superbikes representing more than 3,400 units. It recently announced plans to complete a merger transaction, which would result in a listing on the NASDAQ of the combined merger company under the ticker symbol DMN.

The company is at CES 2024 to showcase its HyperFighter e-motorcycle in the NXP booth CP-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Plaza, January 9-12, 2024.

