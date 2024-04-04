April 2024

Welcome to the April digital edition of Powersports Business. Click the cover image below to get started.

Data shows that the V-twin market, while shifting, remains resilient. We also share data about how motorcyclists view riding in the rain to help dealers understand consumer needs.

We speak with BRP’s Sandy Scullion and learn what strategies the company has executed in the past and where it is headed, and on a separate occasion, we visit the company’s hometown in Canada before watching the 2025 Ski-Doo product reveal.

A Colorado dealer acquires a new facility and plans to add on to his existing location. Powersports Business 40 Under 40 winner John Resciniti has been in the dealership since he was a teenager and shares how he offers employees a career.