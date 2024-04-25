Sega reveals real-life version of Shadow the Hedgehog Motorcycle

With the upcoming “Sonic X Shadow Generations” video game set to release in the fall of 2024, Sega announced a big surprise at the Circuit of the Americas MotoGP round: a Shadow-inspired motorcycle.

According to Slashgear, Sega recently revealed that it created a real-life version of Shadow’s signature motorcycle, “Dark Rider.” The motorcycle first appeared in the 2005 video game Shadow the Hedgehog.

Admittedly, we don’t know much about video games, but from what we’ve gathered, Shadow is a black hedgehog appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog games and has had various spin-offs. He first appeared in the 2001 installment Sonic Adventure 2, the final Sonic game released for a Sega video game console. Shadow is cast as a mysterious, sharp-witted antihero who tries to protect the world from danger. He is often at odds with the series protagonist, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sega reveals the bike’s dimensions are 9 feet, 7 inches tip-to-tail, handlebar height is 3 feet, 10 inches, with a low seat height of 2 feet, 2 inches, and fork angle of 43 degrees. Sega also notes the front and back tire sizes, which are 120/70-R21 and 300/35-R18, respectively.

The Shadow-inspired bike was displayed at the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for its first stop.

In addition to the upcoming video game, the “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” movie is scheduled to be released in the United States in December 2024, where Shadow is also set to make his cinematic debut.

Read the full story on SlashGear’s website.