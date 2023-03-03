New motorcycle shop opens near Sturgis, South Dakota

“We’ve always wanted to open a shop, and what made us decide to do it is just our passion and love for the motorcycle industry,” owner Luke Wiles tells the Black Hills Pioneer about why they opened Taylor’d Cycles in Spearfish, South Dakota, near Sturgis.

Taylor'd Cycles is a new family-owned American V-twin repair shop servicing the Black Hills area of South Dakota. (Photo: Facebook)

According to the article, the shop’s name is inspired by the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Taylor. Their other motivation came from attending the Sturgis rally for many years and loving the “close-knit” feel of the area, which led the couple to set up shop in nearby Spearfish.

Taylor’d Cycles offers a full-service repair shop that can handle all types of maintenance for V-twin bikes, including tire changes, oil changes, and accessory installations. The shop also offers a pick-up and delivery service. Currently, the repair facility is by appointment only.

(Photo from Facebook)

