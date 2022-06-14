Maniscalco named GM of Marine Service for WaterCraft, outboards

Kennesaw, Georgia-based Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced today the appointment of Joe Maniscalco to general manager, Marine Service. In his new position, Maniscalco will oversee marine service training and support for Yamaha outboards and systems as well as Yamaha WaterCraft products.

“With Joe’s direction, Yamaha service team members will continue to develop skills as subject matter experts to support the customer relationship experience at Skeeter Boats, G3 Boats and Yamaha Marine Systems Company, which includes our connected brand Siren Marine,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “These efforts will expand as we roll out connected technology to our customers and expand our CASE strategy, including connectivity and shared services.”

Joe Maniscalco

Yamaha Marine Service leads global training efforts for larger outboard platforms, which began with the launch of the 425 horsepower 5.6L V8 XTO Offshore. Under Maniscalco’s leadership, Yamaha continues to expand its training programs and video library for global Yamaha marine service support.

A native of Milwaukee, Maniscalco attended Milwaukee Tech and Trade High School. He started his career as a technician apprentice at age 16 and held various service leadership positions in the Florida market before joining Yamaha Marine in 2003 as a district service representative in New England. He advanced to field service manager in 2009 and, in 2014, Marine Service division manager supporting outboards. In 2018, Maniscalco’s role expanded to include WaveRunners and Yamaha Boats.

Maniscalco reports directly to Speciale.