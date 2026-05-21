Yamaha Motorsports has earned three Hermes Creative Awards, including two Platinum honors, recognizing the company’s consumer website and interactive digital shopping tools.

Yamaha Motorsports earned three Hermes Creative Awards, including two Platinum honors, for its consumer website and interactive digital shopping tools. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Corp, USA)

The awards were presented as part of the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards international competition, which honors excellence in marketing, communications, design and emerging media.

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA received:

A Platinum Award for YamahaMotorsports.com in the Business-to-Consumer Website category

A Platinum Award for its Augmented Reality Product Viewer in the Interactive Web Feature category

A Gold Award for its 3D Product Configurator in the Interactive Web Feature category

“The Yamaha marketing department is excited to receive three of the highest Hermes Creative Awards for their hard work and creativity, but the real reward comes from knowing we’ve set the standard in powersports and provided a compelling, engaging, and attractive experience for current and future Yamaha customers,” said Steve Nessl, motorsports marketing director for Yamaha.

According to Yamaha, the redesigned consumer website was developed internally by the company’s marketing team with a focus on a mobile-first experience, interactive features and integrated dealership tools.

The company said the website includes a live inventory marketplace that allows consumers to research models, search local dealer inventory and reserve units online.

Yamaha also highlighted its 3D Product Configurator, which enables customers to view units in multiple color options and build accessory packages using real-time rendering technology. The system includes smart-fitment functionality designed to ensure accessory compatibility and sends completed build packages directly to local dealerships.

The Hermes Creative Awards competition drew more than 6,000 entries from marketing departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design studios and production companies. (Photo: Hermes Awards)

The Hermes Creative Awards competition drew more than 6,000 entries from marketing departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design studios and production companies across the U.S., Canada and more than two dozen countries, according to organizers.

The awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization representing professionals in advertising, public relations, media production and communications.