TVS Motor Company has surpassed Yamaha Motor in global two-wheeler sales, becoming the world’s third-largest manufacturer by annual volume, according to a report from Autocar India. India now holds two of the top three spots for the largest volume motorcycle manufacturers in the world.

According to the report, TVS sold approximately 5.46 million motorcycles and scooters in 2025, a 20.7% increase from 4.52 million units the previous year. Yamaha recorded roughly 5 million units, up just 0.8% year over year.

The change marks one of the most notable reshuffles in the global motorcycle industry in recent years. Honda, meanwhile, retained its dominant position with 16.44 million units sold globally in 2025, while Hero MotoCorp remained second with 6.25 million units.

Emerging market growth

The shift highlights the growing influence of Indian manufacturers in global two-wheeler markets, particularly across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Demand in India has increasingly shifted toward motorcycles above 150cc, a segment where the company has expanded aggressively with bikes such as the Apache RTX 300 adventure touring. (Photo: TVS/Autocar)

TVS has expanded its reach with a broad lineup that spans entry-level commuter bikes to premium motorcycles and electric scooters. Demand in India has increasingly shifted toward motorcycles above 150cc, a segment where the company has expanded aggressively.

The manufacturer also benefits from strong export volumes, particularly across African markets. And TVS is the owner of the resurrected Norton Motorcycles brand, which will begin shipping premium bikes later this year.

TVS is the parent company of iconic British brand Norton Motorcycle, which showcased four new models at AIMExpo. (Photo: Norton Motorcycles)

At the same time, TVS has emerged as a major player in India’s electric two-wheeler market and is reviewing plans to expand EV production capacity as demand rises, according to Autocar.

Yamaha strategy

Yamaha’s sales growth has been more modest as the company increasingly focuses on higher-value segments and developed markets such as Japan, Europe and North America.

Yamaha slid to fourth globally, but in North America, it remains heavily weighted toward premium motorcycles, performance segments, and off-road models rather than high-volume commuter bikes common in developing markets. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Corp.)

The company said its motorcycle performance in 2025 was “solid” but mixed across regions, with weaker demand in Europe and the U.S. offsetting gains in parts of Southeast Asia.

Higher procurement costs, rising R&D spending and new U.S. tariffs also pressured operating income. In North America, however, Yamaha remains heavily weighted toward premium motorcycles, performance segments, and off-road models rather than high-volume commuter bikes common in developing markets.