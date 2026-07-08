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Your voice matters: Help us take the pulse of the powersports industry

Brendan BakerJuly 8, 2026

Every day, dealers tell us the same thing: The numbers don’t always tell the whole story. That’s why we’re asking for your help.

Take the latest Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey and help shape the industry’s conversation. (Photo by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images)

At Powersports Business, our mission has always been to report what’s really happening inside dealerships — not just what manufacturers, analysts or economists say is happening. The best way to do that is by hearing directly from you.

Whether business has exceeded expectations this spring or you’ve been battling slow traffic, margin pressure, excess inventory or changing customer demand, your experience matters.

Our latest Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey is now open, and we’d greatly appreciate a few minutes of your time.

The survey asks about topics that are affecting every dealership today, including:

  • Overall business conditions
  • New and used unit sales
  • Parts & accessories
  • Service department performance
  • F&I
  • Inventory levels
  • Brand and segment performance
  • Your outlook for the months ahead

It only takes a few minutes to complete, and every response helps create one of the industry’s most closely watched dealer sentiment reports.

Your responses are completely anonymous

I know many dealers are hesitant to share business information, so let me assure you: your individual responses will never be shared. Results are reported only in aggregate, allowing us to identify industry trends while protecting every dealership’s privacy.

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Help us tell the real story

The insights from this survey don’t just become another report. They help shape the stories we write, the trends we cover and the conversations taking place throughout the powersports industry. They also provide valuable market intelligence to dealers, manufacturers and suppliers who rely on this data to better understand where the business is headed.

Simply put, the more dealers who participate, the more accurate and valuable the results become.

A chance to win $250

As a thank-you for your time, everyone who completes the survey can choose to enter a drawing for one of two $250 Amazon gift cards. Your contact information for the giveaway is collected separately and is not connected to your survey responses.

A personal request

As editor-in-chief of Powersports Business, I read every survey result. Your feedback helps guide our reporting and ensures we’re covering the issues that matter most to dealerships like yours.

Thank you for taking a few minutes to share your perspective.

👉 Take the Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey today.

Brendan Baker
Editor-in-Chief
Powersports Business
Bbaker@epgacceleration.com

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Brendan BakerJuly 8, 2026

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