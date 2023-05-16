S&S Cycle promotes Santiago to key accounts manager

S&S Cycle has announced the promotion of Roberto Santiago to the newly created key accounts manager role.

S&S has promoted Roberto Santiago to the newly created key accounts manager role. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

“Rob has more than proven himself within the organization, and we’re excited to see him take on a broader role. Going forward, he will be the primary point of contact for a number of major accounts including distributors, E-com, and OEM customers,” shares VP of Sales Eric Bondy.

Santiago joined S&S Cycle in 2017, initially working from its Viola, Wisconsin headquarters and then assuming responsibility for Southwest dealer and rep. support. He is also a fixture at the S&S rally rig during shows such as Daytona and Sturgis Bike Weeks and will continue to support consumer-facing events as time allows.

In addition, the company announced that Scott Hakins, industry stalwart and territory manager, will assume much of the dealer and rep. support in the Southwest.

