Will new minimum wage laws impact your state on Jan. 1?

Employers in nearly two dozen states will face higher wage costs beginning Jan. 1, 2024, as new minimum wage laws become effective in those states. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour and it’s been there since 2009. Currently, 30 states and Washington D.C. have minimum wages above the federal minimum.

Five states have not adopted a state minimum wage; they are Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Two states, Georgia and Wyoming, have a minimum wage below $7.25 per hour. In all seven of these states, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies if those employers are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act.

New Minimum Wage Rates

Here is how minimum wages are changing in the 23 states where new laws take effect in January:

Alaska: $11.73, up from $10.85

Arizona: $14.35, up from $13.8

California: $16, up from $15.50

Colorado: $14.42 (proposed), up from $13.65

Connecticut: $15.69, up from $15

Delaware: $13.25, up from $11.75

Florida: $13, up from $12, to take effect on Sept. 30

Hawaii: $14, up from $12

Illinois: $14, up from $13

Maine: $14.15, up from $13.80

Maryland: $15, up from $13.25 for large employers and $12.80 for small employers

Michigan: $10.33, up from $10.10

Minnesota: $10.85 for large employers, up from $10.59; $8.85, up from $8.63 for others

Missouri: $12.30, up from $12

Montana: $10.30, up from $9.95

Nebraska: $12, up from $10.50

Nevada: $12, up from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits), to take effect July 1, 2024

New Jersey: $15.13, up from $14.13

New York: $15, up from $14.20 (except in New York City, Westchester and Long Island, where it’s $16, up from $15)

Ohio: $10.45, up from $10.10

Oregon: the $14.20 minimum wage will adjust for inflation on July 1

Rhode Island: $14, up from $13

South Dakota: $11.20

Vermont: $13.67, up from $13.18

Washington: $16.28, up from $15.74

