Quartieri replaces Kennedy as chairman and CEO of RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc., the largest powersports retailer in North America, recently announced the following leadership changes, each effective as of January 13, 2025:

Michael Quartieri, chairman of the board of directors, has been appointed chief executive officer;

Cameron Tkach, vice president of dealership operations, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company;

Becca Polak, chair of the compensation committee of the board of directors, has been named vice chairman and lead independent director;

Michael Kennedy is no longer the chief executive officer or board member.

Quartieri is a tenured C-suite executive with significant leadership and strategic planning experience, strong financial acumen, and corporate governance expertise. Polak is a seasoned executive and board advisor who brings a demonstrable record of driving business strategy and execution, as well as technology transformation.

Polak states, “As a key member of the board, Mike has had a tremendous impact on our financial planning, recent recapitalization efforts, and the continuation of the development of our business strategy. Together with Cameron, an industry veteran with operational expertise, we believe they have the experience, capabilities, and strategic vision to accelerate RumbleOn’s success into the future.”

Cameron Tkach has more than 15 years of experience in the powersports industry and is a life-long enthusiast, having grown up in the dealership environment. He rose through the ranks at RideNow Powersports, holding key operational positions such as sales manager, finance manager, general manager and operations director, where he ensured high standards in customer service, sales and operational efficiency. After RumbleOn acquired RideNow in 2021, Tkach continued to hold various leadership positions, including vice president of retail operations, where he focused on optimizing retail performance through business strategy and customer focus.

Tkach comments, “I am excited to serve as chief operating officer and leverage my unique operational and strategic expertise. I look forward to working with Mike Quartieri and the leadership team as we strive towards operational excellence and market leadership in the powersports industry.”

Quartieri adds, “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mike Kennedy for his contributions and dedication to RumbleOn. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him well in all of his future endeavors. With the payoff of our convertible notes earlier this month, we have made significant progress in strengthening our balance sheet. As we move forward, my focus will be on driving growth, improving profitability, and producing strong cash flow.”