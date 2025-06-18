The North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA) has named Brett Davis as its new chief executive officer. Davis takes the helm from outgoing CEO Kim Rominger, who is set to retire later this summer after decades of service to the equipment dealer community.

For powersports dealers who operate with crossover into the equipment sector, the leadership change signals continuity and a renewed focus on strengthening dealer networks across industries.

Davis brings extensive experience in executive leadership roles within the equipment and agriculture sectors, where he has focused on strengthening dealer networks and advancing industry priorities. His appointment marks a strategic move by NAEDA to build on recent momentum and guide the organization through a new era of growth, innovation, and dealer advocacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brett Davis as our new CEO,” says Jared Nobbe, chair of the NAEDA board. “His vision, expertise, and commitment to our industry make him the ideal leader to carry our mission forward. Under his direction, we’re confident our members will see expanded opportunities and even stronger support.”

In his new role, Davis will focus on representing the interests of equipment dealers across North America, driving industry collaboration, and expanding education and partnership initiatives that benefit NAEDA members and their customers.

“I am honored to take on this role and eager to work alongside our dedicated members and partners,” Davis comments. “NAEDA plays a vital role in supporting equipment dealers, and I look forward to building on its strong foundation to create a lasting impact and value.”

NAEDA also recognized the contributions of outgoing CEO Kim Rominger, whose leadership helped unify several regional associations—including the Equipment Dealers Association, Western, United, and Midwest-Southeastern Equipment Dealers Associations—into the current North American Equipment Dealers Association during a landmark 2022 merger.

Rominger will assist with the leadership transition through the summer.