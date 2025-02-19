AMA hosts Congressional Motorcycle Caucus reception

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) hosted a reception on behalf of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus at the American Legion Kenneth Nash Post 8 in Washington, D.C. The event, held on February 12, brought together members of the Caucus, newly elected members of Congress, motorcycle advocacy groups and industry leaders to discuss the future of motorcycling in America.

Left to right: Rep. Tim Walberg, Harley-Davidson Government Affairs Manager Guido Zucconi, AMA Government Relations Washington D.C. Rep. Zach Farmer, Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Rep. Dave Taylor join the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus reception. Photo courtesy of AMA

Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Representative Tim Walberg (R-MI-05), Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH-08), Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ-01) and Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-WI-03) provided remarks emphasizing the importance of motorcycle safety, infrastructure and the economic impact of the motorcycle industry. They were joined by Representative Dina Titus (D-NV-01), and newly elected Representatives Dave Taylor (R-OH-02) and John McGuire (R-VA-05), further highlighting strong bipartisan congressional support for motorcyclists.

“Motorcycling is not just a pastime, it is a way of life for millions of Americans,” Representative Walberg says. “This event illustrates how dedicated we all are to protecting rights of riders and promoting motorcycle safety.”

Along with multiple members of the AMA government relations department, the event featured senior staff from Harley-Davidson, Polaris, the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) and the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), representing the interests of riders, manufacturers, dealers and the aftermarket industry. General discussion focused on issues important to preserving the motorcycling lifestyle, roadway safety, common sense regulation and promoting motorcycle-friendly legislation.

“As a motorcyclist, I understand the importance of protecting riders and keeping our roads safe for everyone,” Representative Balderson says. “I’m proud to represent the American Motorcyclist Association headquarters in Pickerington, Ohio, and to be part of a caucus that champions the rights and needs of motorcyclists.”

The Congressional Motorcycle Caucus serves as a vital forum for addressing issues and legislation impacting motorcyclists at the federal level. The AMA is grateful for this collaboration and continues to work with the Caucus to ensure motorcycling remains safe and accessible for future generations.