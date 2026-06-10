The American Motorcyclist Association welcomed lawmakers, industry leaders and motorcycle advocacy groups to Washington, D.C., on June 8 for its annual Congressional Ride to Work Day event, held on behalf of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus.

The American Motorcyclist Association, on behalf of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, organized and hosted a Congressional Ride to Work Day event in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 8. (Photo: AMA)

The event, scheduled to coincide with International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day, highlighted motorcycling’s role in American transportation and culture while providing an opportunity for members of Congress to engage directly with industry stakeholders and rider advocacy organizations.

International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day was officially observed on June 9. The annual event, now in its 35th year, encourages riders to commute by motorcycle or scooter to raise public, business, and government awareness of two-wheeled transportation. (Image: RideToWork.org)

Participating lawmakers included Reps. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Donald Norcross (D-N.J.), Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) and Mark Messmer (R-Ind.). Reps. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and Tom Barrett (R-Mich.) joined the group later at the U.S. Capitol following legislative business.

The day began with members of Congress riding motorcycles to the Capitol before returning to Eastern Market, where they met with motorcycle industry executives and rider advocates. The group later participated in an escorted ride through Washington, D.C., led by the National Park Police.

“Each year, we look forward to Ride to Work Day in Washington, D.C., and bringing together the motorcycling community,” says AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer. “We appreciate the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus and Representative Walberg for their continued support of motorcyclists. We are grateful for the organizations who share our mission to preserve the right to ride and partnered with us to make this event possible.”

Motorcycle manufacturers Harley-Davidson and Buell provided motorcycles for participants, while representatives from several industry and advocacy organizations attended, including Backcountry Discovery Routes, the Motorcycle Industry Council, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and Motorcycle Safety Foundation.

The event comes just weeks after more than 70 powersports industry representatives traveled to Washington for the annual Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In, where tariffs, land access, trail funding and PFAS regulations were among the key issues discussed with lawmakers.

Organized by Aerostich and supported by the nonprofit Ride to Work organization, the initiative promotes motorcycles as a practical transportation option. (Photo: Aerostich/Facebook)

International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day

International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day was officially observed on June 9. The annual event, now in its 35th year, encourages riders to commute by motorcycle or scooter to raise public, business, and government awareness of two-wheeled transportation. Organized by Aerostich and supported by the nonprofit Ride to Work organization, the initiative promotes motorcycles as a practical transportation option that can help reduce congestion, require less parking space and consume fewer resources than automobiles. According to Ride to Work organizers, riders typically reach their destinations about 20% faster than commuters traveling by car.

Ride to Work Day founder Andy Goldfine said in a Rider Insider podcast that the event is designed to highlight the everyday transportation benefits of motorcycles while reminding policymakers and the public that riders come from all walks of life. More than 100 U.S. cities have formally recognized the event through proclamations, and millions of riders worldwide are encouraged to participate each year.

The AMA said the Congressional Ride to Work event was scheduled to align with the congressional calendar and to reinforce ongoing efforts to educate lawmakers about issues affecting riders and the powersports industry.