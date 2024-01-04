BDR shares economic impact of its routes

Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), a non-profit organization dedicated to developing adventure riding opportunities across the U.S., released its comprehensive Economic Impact Study white paper report. The report shows the role played by BDR riders in boosting local economies, with BDR-related spending creating an annual economic impact of over $60 million across all BDR routes.

Conducted in partnership with the University of Wyoming’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA), the study examined visitor spending patterns among motorcyclists traveling on BDR routes. Key findings were derived from economic impact calculations, utilizing state-specific multipliers, industry-specific margins, estimates of out-of-state visitors, and average spending per industry and state.

One of the standout conclusions from the study is the substantial positive impact BDR has on small rural communities. As the organization continues to create new BDR routes, it brings a surge of economic activity to these areas in the form of tourism. The influx of commerce extends to various sectors, including hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, parks and more. Many of these rural communities have faced economic challenges due to declines in traditional industries such as mining and forestry, and BDR’s initiatives have proven to be an important source of new tourism revenue for these remote local economies.

In addition, BDR efforts are also growing the industry by creating new adventure riders and driving motorcycle sales. The study found that BDR riders generated $9.6 million in motorcycle sales in 2022. BDR riders are not just buying motorcycles, they are also spending significant dollars on related products and services to prepare for a BDR ride.