Polaris will recognize women riders on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in celebration of the 18th annual global event. The company is participating in its 4th International Female Ride Day (IFRD) this year. (Photo credit: Polaris Inc.)

“The sense of community that comes with riding is special, and we’ve been bolstering our efforts to showcase and support the wide spectrum of riders that make up that community, inclusive of our many women riders. IFRD is just one of the ways we do that,” says Polaris Chief Customer Growth Officer Pam Kermisch. “Celebrating our current riders while also helping more people discover how powersports could fit into their lives – including introducing more women, multicultural and younger generations to the sport – remains an ongoing priority for us.”

According to the company, nearly 40% of new customers to Polaris have been younger, women, or multicultural since 2018. This IFRD, Polaris will recognize current women riders and inspire more to discover powersports through unique partnerships, dealer activations, a women’s ridership insights survey, and sharing stories from the women who ride.

Enhancing the riding experience

“As we look at our customer research, we seek out the voices and perspectives of all our riders and look to further champion the inclusion of women riders to help advance the design of our products and experiences,” Kermisch says.

On May 4, Polaris is launching its 2nd annual women’s ridership survey. The survey will run through May and is available today. Those interested in participating can visit the IFRD website to access the survey.

In addition to this annual survey, Polaris says it regularly incorporates women rider perspectives into product design, marketing plans, and experience approaches. From brand-specific women’s rider research to Polaris’ Empowersports Women’s Riding Council, Polaris’ internal Women Leaders of Polaris employee resource group, and strategic partnerships with ride groups like Babes in the Dirt, The Litas, and Black Girls Ride, Polaris is elevating the voices of women riders to enhance the riding experience.

Celebrating 2024 International Female Ride Day

Observed annually on the first Saturday of May, this year’s theme, #IFRDEveryWoman, emphasizes inclusivity and community among women riders of all backgrounds, skill levels, and riding preferences. To showcase the collective strength and spirit of women riders everywhere, Polaris and IFRD are encouraging women riders to get out and ride on May 4, 2024, whether by themselves, with a group of a friends or as a part of an IFRD ride.

With over 500 North American Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot dealerships slated to celebrate IFRD this year, Polaris offers riders opportunities near them via its IFRD landing page. Women riders can also check out the official IFRD website, or follow along on social media and share their own adventures from the day by tagging #IFRDEveryWoman.