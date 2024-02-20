Through the Trails Grants Program, Polaris makes funds available to off-road, ATV and snowmobile organizations across the U.S. and Canada to help support the future of riding. The Spring deadline to apply for funding is March 1.

Since the start of the Trails Grants Program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 370 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada with more than $3.3 million in donations. (Photo: Polaris)

Awarded twice annually, Trails Grants support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs that use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safe and responsible riding education initiatives, and other projects.

The Trails Grants Program focuses on promoting safe and responsible riding, supporting trail preservation and helping protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road and snow trail systems. Visit the Trails Grant page on Polaris’ website to apply.

