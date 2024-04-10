Polaris unveils 2025 full-size Ranger lineup

Polaris has revealed its full-size Ranger lineup which features a redesigned front end and a new front bumper, an upgraded Gen 2 transmission and additional factory-installed accessories. In addition to the upgrades, Polaris is introducing the Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition and bringing back the Ranger Crew XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition.

The 2025 Ranger models feature a redesigned front end and a new front bumper. Photo courtesy of Polaris

2025 upgrades

Ranger XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar have a bold, restyled front-end design, with a new bumper and grille for added durability. The Ranger XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar models now come standard with 29-inch tires that provide an extra inch of ground clearance.

Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate models have new JBL audio that comes factory-installed for a more premium and immersive sound experience.

Ranger 1000 Premium and XP 1000 now come factory-installed with a roof for added protection and a Polaris HD 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope, autostop and wireless remote for pulling power.

Across the lineup, an upgraded Gen 2 transmission reduces shifting effort by up to 50 percent.

Redesigned cab nets with a new single-latch connection point for easier entry and exit.

An upgraded electric power steering system with enhanced control and responsiveness, especially at low speeds.

New accessories such as an upper front bumper for enhanced durability and premium look. Coming this summer, JBL audio upgrade kits will provide excellent sound quality and premium vehicle integration and a new reverse light harness will automatically turn on rear accessory lighting when the vehicle is in reverse or by the flip of a switch when the vehicle is parked.

The 2025 lineup continues to offer a 1,000-pound box capacity and 2,500-pound towing as well as on-demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) that automatically engages four-wheel drive when traction loss is detected. Available on all 1000 Premium, XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar Edition models, the Ranger offers LED headlights for enhanced brightness that help riders extend their days. Customers can choose from more than 100 accessories to help them customize their Ranger.

Standard on the XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate, a 7-inch Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND provides functional capabilities such as GPS mapping technology and other features like a backup camera. Available as an accessory add-on, 2025 Ranger full-size models are eligible for RIDE COMMAND+. Helping make ownership easier than ever, RIDE COMMAND+ offers owners convenient access to information like Vehicle Health and Maintenance Reminders, and protection features like Vehicle Locator and Bump Alerts that notify the owner if their vehicle has been bumped or moved from its last location.

2025 full-size Ranger lineup

2025 Ranger XP 1000 Premium – Starting at $20,999 U.S. MSRP ($25,199 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 Premium – Starting at $22,999 U.S. MSRP ($27,599 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Premium – Starting at $27,999 U.S. MSRP ($33,599 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Premium – Starting at $30,999 U.S. MSRP ($37,199 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Ultimate – Starting at $32,999 U.S. MSRP ($39,599 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Ultimate – Starting at $35,999 U.S. MSRP ($43,199 CA MSRP)

The 2025 Ranger XP 1000 models feature the same upgrades as the Ranger 1000 and include a restyled front end with a new bumper and grille. XP 1000 and NorthStar Premium models feature 29-inch tires with 14-inch ground clearance and the XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate is equipped with JBL audio and RIDE COMMAND technology. The 2025 Ranger XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar models come in four color choices: Onyx Black, Blue Slate Metallic Smoke, Sunset Red and Polaris Pursuit Camo.

2025 Ranger 1000 – Starting at $13,999 U.S. MSRP ($16,799 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger Crew 1000 – Starting at $15,799 U.S. MSRP ($18,999 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger 1000 EPS – Starting at $15,999 U.S. MSRP ($19,199 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger 1000 Premium – Starting at $17,999 U.S. MSRP ($21,599 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger Crew 1000 Premium – Starting at $19,999 U.S. MSRP ($23,999 CA MSRP)

In addition to the upgraded transmission, upgraded electric power steering system and redesigned cab nets, the Ranger 1000 Premium now comes standard with a factory-installed roof and the Polaris HD 4,500-pound winch featuring synthetic rope, autostop and a wireless remote. The 2025 Ranger 1000 and Crew models are available in Sage Green, White Lightning, Granite Gray and Polaris Pursuit Camo.

2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition – Starting at $25,499 U.S. MSRP ($30,599 CA MSRP)

The Ranger Crew XP 1000 R Edition is built for waterfowl hunters accessing flooded and muddy areas. Riders can conquer challenging off-road paths with the 29-inch Pro Armor Mud XC tires and arched A-Arms to deliver superior traction and stability while ensuring a comfortable ride through muddy, flooded terrain. The special edition model also features a high-mount winch and high-mount intakes offering optimal performance in the pursuit of waterfowl and is available in Waterfowl Hunt Camo.

2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition – Starting at $24,499 U.S. MSRP ($29,399 CA MSRP)

2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition – Starting at $36,999 U.S. MSRP ($44,399 CA MSRP)

Polaris extended its Texas collection, offering the Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition. Built for Texas terrain, both the Texas Edition and Texas NorthStar models feature a roof, exclusive Texas-Edition badging and attention-grabbing embroidered cut-and-sew premium seats for a refined look. The Texas Edition also features 29-inch tires and arched A-Arms. The Texas Edition is available in Bronze Pearl Metallic.

The 2025 full-size RANGER lineup will ship to dealers this month.