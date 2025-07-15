The powersports industry is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Curtis Leaverton, an influential aftermarket innovator and founder of several well-known brands. Leaverton passed away on July 12 in a freak accident near his home while on a morning bicycle ride. A large, waterlogged tree unexpectedly fell across the trail, fatally injuring him. He was preparing for the upcoming Colorado 500 charity ride at the time.

Beyond motorcycles, Curt Leaverton was a vintage car enthusiast, amateur racer, guitarist, and a devoted fan of AC/DC. (Photo: VintCo.)

While his name may not be widely known among the general riding public, Leaverton’s impact on the powersports industry is undeniable. He co-founded several industry-leading brands, including Hot Rods, Pivot Works, Hot Cams, Cylinder Works, and Wrench Rabbit—brands used by thousands of powersports dealers, racers, and riders worldwide. Under the umbrella of his company, C&L Companies, he also expanded the distribution of the Vertex piston brand in North America.

Curt’s journey into the motorcycle world began as a young boy in Des Moines, Iowa, when his father gave him an OSSA 250 Pioneer—disassembled and in a box. Rebuilding the bike alongside his father ignited a lifelong passion for two wheels. As a teenager, he tore through local trails and watched motocross heroes at nearby tracks. His fascination with motorcycles often overshadowed his schoolwork, although he would go on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from Drake University.

Curt Leaverton found his greatest joy in spending time with his two granddaughters and sharing his passions with them. (Photo: VintCo/Facebook)

In 1993, Leaverton launched Hot Rods after creating a replacement connecting rod for his OSSA. Recognizing a broader need for engine rebuilding components in the dirt bike market, he turned that single part into an entire ecosystem of performance and maintenance brands. His ability to anticipate trends and meet emerging demands helped establish his companies as industry staples.

After selling C&L Companies, Leaverton couldn’t stay away from the business for long. He returned to his roots by founding VintCo, a brand focused on vintage dirt bike parts—a fitting final chapter for a man whose journey began with a vintage OSSA and a wrench.

Curt Leaverton’s legacy lives on through the products he created, the companies he built, and the people he inspired. (Photo: VintCo/Facebook)

Known for more than just his engineering acumen, Curt valued relationships as much as he did results. He built a global network of friends and colleagues, many of whom considered him family. Beyond motorcycles, Curt was a vintage car enthusiast, amateur racer, guitarist, and a devoted fan of AC/DC. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his two granddaughters and sharing his passions with them.

Curt Leaverton’s legacy lives on through the products he created, the companies he built, and the people he inspired. He leaves behind an indelible mark on the powersports industry and a wide circle of loved ones and colleagues who will miss him dearly.

Godspeed, Curt.