ABRG launches Pivot Works Complete Wheel Bearing Rebuild Kits

Blaine, Minnesota-based All Balls Racing Group (ABRG) has introduced new Pivot Works Wheel Bearing Kits to keep powersports vehicles riding smoothly and safely for years to come.

Available with and without spacers as needed, these quality, hardened wheel bearing kits are sourced from well-trusted OEM bearing suppliers including NTN, NSK and Koyo, but for a more competitive aftermarket price.

The included seals (when applicable) work to keep grit and dirt out of the pre-greased bearings and prevent axle and wheel damage. Replacement kits are offered for most models of ATVs, UTVs, and both offroad and street motorcycles. All kits include the well-known Pivot Works limited lifetime warranty and are produced in the USA, Europe, Canada, Japan and Taiwan.

Encourage your dealership’s customers to consider it wise to replace used wheel bearings before suffering a breakdown, especially if the vehicle has been subject to wet riding conditions or power washers. Consider pre-emptive wheel bearing replacement a form of insurance to prevent disappointing breakdowns far from home.

Powersports dealers can easily replace old bearings with a Pivot Works Rebuild Kit quickly and efficiently, and those who want to do the work themselves can learn from the nearly 40 Pivot Works installation videos on YouTube. Having necessary bearings and seals “kitted” makes for convenient, single-click shopping as well as a guaranteed fitment every time.

“Pivot Works Complete Wheel Bearing Kits have been tested for years and are considered top quality OEM replacements,” said Scott McKay, VP Powersports Sales for ABRG. “These bearings are hardened, kitted, warrantied for life and available everywhere. Keep your vehicle riding smoothly and safely for years to come.”

