Wrench Rabbit complete engine rebuild kits get new branding with Vertex

The All Balls Racing Group will be re-branding the Complete Engine Rebuild Kits previously from Wrench Rabbit to the more well-known Vertex brand.

These kits are known for “all-in-one-box” shopping, thereby saving hours of time searching OEM line items to rebuild a motor. Not only will a dealer, rebuilder or DIY mechanic save an average of $400 vs. buying OEM parts, but they will also reduce confusion while ordering a single Complete Rebuild Kit for your “year/make/model” of dirt bike, ATV or UTV.

Scott MacKay, All Balls Racing VP Powersports Sales

The complete rebuild kits will contain the top-quality Italian-made Vertex pistons, but also include engine parts from well-known brands like Hot Rods and Hot Cams.

“We want to make it easier for dealers, DIY mechanics and engine rebuilders to order a single engine rebuild kit vs. dozens of individual parts from an exploded view diagram. Keep it simple and order packages — not pieces — with Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits which arrive at your doorstep in a single box ready…to rebuild,” said Scott MacKay, VP Powersports Sales for All Balls Racing Group.

The Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits will be nationally available from powersports distributors, local dealers and e-commerce retailers.

Vertex pistons come standard equipment in many OEM motors. The well-respected quality brand will continue offering its premium pistons and gasket kits individually.