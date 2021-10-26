Ortonville, Minn., resident wins RZR thanks to All Balls Racing Group

The All Balls Racing Summer Sweepstakes entitled “Win All This” has announced the winner of the Polaris RZR 1000.

With entries numbering in the tens of thousands across multiple social media platforms, e-blasts and special events, the grand prize was awarded to Zach Kuechenmeister of Ortonville, Minnesota.

Monthly prizes were also awarded to randomly selected winners throughout the summer, making the “Win All This” sweepstakes a true success for the brand, associated businesses and their customers.

Scott McKay

“Our ‘All Out’ engine and vehicle parts kits were used to build the sweepstakes prize vehicle won by Zach Kuechenmeister,” said Scott McKay, VP Powersports of Arrowhead Engineered Products and All Balls Racing Group. “Congratulations and thank you, Zach for being a loyal All Balls Racing customer!”

The All Balls Racing crew culminated the “Win All This” sweepstakes at Hay Days last month in North Branch, Minnesota, by meeting with loyal fans and customers. All Balls Racing is now sponsoring two national-caliber UTV race teams —Powersports Nation and Jagged X Racing. Both race teams’ race-ready machines will be supplemented or built with All Balls Racing products for the “use and abuse” these race events are known for.

All Balls Racing parts will be assuring both teams of taking on the roughest of the rough: SCORE’s internationally famous Baja 250/500/1000 series, Best in the Desert racing events, the Mint 400, Iowa ATV Hare Scrambles Series and the American Cross Country Championship.

Zach Kuechenmeister

With just a few mouse clicks at www.allballsracinggroup.com you can have complete and “turnkey” rebuild kits for all major brands of ATV/UTV suspension systems, engine rebuilds, crankshafts, brakes, valves, camshafts, gaskets, cams, bearings, axles and other engine parts.

