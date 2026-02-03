All Balls Racing Group names Kari Grogg general manager

All Balls Racing Group has appointed industry veteran Kari Grogg as general manager, placing a longtime distributor leader in charge of day-to-day operations and long-term growth strategy.

Kari Grogg brings more than 25 years of experience in distributor sales, strategy and relationship management within the powersports industry. (Photo: All Balls Racing)

Grogg brings more than 25 years of experience in distributor sales, strategy and relationship management within the powersports industry. In her new role, she will oversee operations, sales initiatives and customer-facing strategy as the company looks to expand its market presence and strengthen dealer support.

“Kari’s leadership, industry insight and relationship-driven approach make her the ideal person to lead All Balls Racing Group,” says Matt Wilson, the company’s marketing manager. “Her passion for the powersports community and proven ability to deliver results align perfectly with our mission and our customers’ expectations.”

Grogg is widely known throughout the industry for building long-term partnerships rooted in trust and performance. Colleagues describe her leadership style as people-first, with a strong focus on accountability and customer success.

“I have worked with Kari for nine years, and it’s amazing to see the knowledge and enthusiasm she has for our industry,” remarks Mark Davis, director of sales. “She is very deserving of the new position and makes everyone around her better. Her motto is ‘Always do the right thing,’ and she lives it every day.”

Grogg said she looks forward to leading the company through its next phase of growth.

All Balls Racing Group is a global supplier of aftermarket hard parts, combining OEM-level engineering with a broad supply chain to serve dealers and consumers worldwide. The company said Grogg’s appointment reflects its continued investment in leadership and dealer-focused growth across the powersports market.