AMSOIL has introduced a refreshed version of its motorcycle lubricant lineup with the launch of AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Motorcycle Oil, a reformulated product designed to provide enhanced protection and performance for modern high-performance motorcycles.

The new oil replaces AMSOIL’s Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil and is formulated for four-stroke street, adventure, touring, and racing motorcycles. (Photo: AMSOIL)

The new oil replaces AMSOIL’s Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil and is formulated for four-stroke street, adventure, touring, and racing motorcycles. According to the company, the updated formula is engineered to deliver improved engine response, consistent power delivery and long-term protection for engines and transmissions operating under high-rpm and high-temperature conditions.

AMSOIL says the oil’s shear-stable formulation helps maintain viscosity in wet-clutch transmissions, supporting smooth clutch engagement and precise shifting while protecting gears from wear. The company also notes that advanced detergency additives help keep engines clean and maintain oil pressure during extended service intervals and demanding riding conditions.

“We approached this refresh with the goal to boost performance in multiple key performance areas,” says Len Groom, director of product marketing and powersports for AMSOIL. “We successfully developed a formula that provides extreme gear protection in bikes with a wet clutch, maintains film thickness in high heat, resists shearing and fights against foaming. The result is reliable protection and performance over extended use, even under sustained load, heat and aggressive riding.”

The product meets or exceeds the latest API SP and JASO MA2 specifications and is compatible with a wide range of modern motorcycle applications. AMSOIL will offer the oil in SAE 10W-30, 10W-40, 5W-40, 10W-50 and 15W-50 viscosity grades.

Manufactured, blended and packaged in the United States, the oil is part of AMSOIL’s broader motorcycle lubricant portfolio, which also includes dedicated V-Twin, Dirt Bike and Scooter oil formulations.

For dealers, the launch provides an updated premium lubricant option that aligns with the latest industry specifications while covering a broad range of motorcycle segments, from daily commuters and adventure riders to performance and racing applications.

AMSOIL says the new 100% Synthetic Motorcycle Oil is available now through its dealer network and distribution channels.