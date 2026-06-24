Cardo enters smart helmet segment with integrated off-road lid

Cardo Systems is expanding beyond its traditional communication device business with the introduction of the Venture. This off-road helmet combines built-in mesh communication technology with a premium motocross helmet platform.

The Venture is designed for off-road applications, integrating Cardo’s Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) technology directly into the helmet rather than relying on an aftermarket communicator mounted to the shell. (Photo: Cardo Systems)

Unveiled June 23, the Venture is designed for motocross, trail riding and other off-road applications, integrating Cardo’s Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) technology directly into the helmet rather than relying on an aftermarket communicator mounted to the shell.

The launch marks Cardo’s entry into the growing smart helmet category, where manufacturers are looking to combine rider protection with connected technologies aimed at improving communication, convenience and safety.

The Venture is built around the Leatt Moto 8.5 helmet platform and incorporates several safety features already found in premium off-road helmets. (Photo: Cardo Systems)

According to Cardo, the Venture allows riders to communicate in real-time without stopping or relying on hand signals, a feature that appeals to riding groups, instructors, trail guides and off-road enthusiasts. The company says the system supports rider-to-rider communication for route coordination, coaching and emergency alerts across a variety of off-road vehicles.

“Bringing integrated communication to the off-road helmet segment isn’t just a product milestone for Cardo, it’s a true category shift,” says Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems. “For the first time, riders have a seamless way to stay connected in the most demanding off-road environments.”

The Venture is built around the Leatt Moto 8.5 helmet platform and incorporates several safety features already found in premium off-road helmets. These include Leatt’s 360-degree Turbine Technology, which is designed to reduce rotational forces during impacts, along with a four-density impact foam construction and a 3-in-1 safety design. The helmet meets both DOT and ECE 22.06 certification standards.

On the technology side, the Venture features integrated DMC communication and audio components developed in partnership with JBL. Cardo says the built-in system delivers clear rider communication and audio performance without the need for an external communication unit.

Additional features include a lightweight composite shell, an antimicrobial Ionic+ liner, a Pro-Fit modular fit system, optimized ventilation channels, emergency cheek-pad removal, neck brace compatibility, and an integrated hydration port.

For dealers, the Venture is a premium-category product that combines two established powersports accessories — helmets and communication systems — into a single offering. The integrated approach is aimed at riders seeking a factory-installed solution rather than purchasing separate helmet and communicator components.

The company says the helmet is expected to arrive at dealerships and retailers later this summer.

The Cardo Venture carries an MSRP of $799 and includes a five-year helmet warranty and a three-year warranty on the integrated communication technology. The company says the helmet is expected to arrive at dealerships and retailers later this summer.

Cardo, best known for its Packtalk and Freecom communication systems, sells products in more than 100 countries and has been a major player in motorcycle communication technology since introducing its first Bluetooth-based intercom system in 2004. The Venture represents the company’s latest effort to expand its connected rider ecosystem into new product categories.