Leatt unveils 2023 moto gear

Leatt has announced the launch of their new 2023 moto range, which includes a variety of unique designs for riding gear, helmets and gloves.

THE 2023 RIDING GEAR COLLECTION

The Leatt 2023 gear designs offer something for all riders, whether they are looking for vibrant colors or something more conservative. The jerseys are light and breathable, with laser-cut ventilation to keep riders cool. Leatt provides a variety of exceptionally comfortable materials, from tailored 360° stretch fits to 3D mesh materials that have a more relaxed fit. Elbows incorporate Brush Guard protection to help prevent snagging. All jerseys are made with comfort in mind to keep riders focused on the task at hand while riding.

The pants are made from light, breathable materials and were designed with durability at the forefront. All Leatt pants come with reinforced leather on the inner leg and the 5.5 has a multi-layered signature Internal Knee Brace System (IKS); this reduces wear and tear in the critical areas. The 3.5 ride kit is a jersey and pant packaged together that offers great quality, design and value. The 5.5, 4.5 and 3.5 ride kits will keep riders stylish, ventilated and protected.

THE 2023 HELMET COLLECTION

Leatt continues to offer free Velocity goggles with all 9.5, 8.5 and 7.5 helmets. Stunning new designs include an additional 9.5 to give an option of stealth or white carbon. All helmets have 360° turbine technology, featuring soft discs which are lined throughout the helmet and constructed from an energy-absorption material and shape. This technology has two advantages; it reduces peak brain rotational acceleration of the head and brain by up to 40% and reduces peak brain acceleration by up to 30%. Both potentially help to reduce the risk of concussion and therefore helps improve the impact protection.

The sleek helmet designs allow for excellent ventilation and are DOT & ECE certified - allowing you to enjoy the ride. The inner helmet liners are made with moisture-wicking, washable and breathable materials to keep riders cool. The Pro-Fit modulating comfort liner stretches over ones head to provide superior comfort and stability. Leatt helmets are also designed for optimal neck brace compatibility and come paired with a free matching goggle and visor extender.

THE 2023 GLOVE COLLECTION

The 2023 glove range will provide ultimate feel and protection. The 3.5 lite, 2.5 x-flow and 1.5 GripR offer unbeaten grip and feel on the bars in both dry and wet conditions. The gloves incorporate a new stretch stitch thread for improved seam strength to prvent fingers from breaking through the tip of the glove. The FormFit pattern also follows rider’s fingers contour for better grip and comfort. The stretch material on the back of the hand is lightweight and offers excellent airflow. In addition, for those looking for more protection with its Impact gel for your knuckles, check out our 3.5 lite gloves.

Advertisement