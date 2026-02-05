PSB shares January aftermarket products

Powersports Business is highlighting these latest hot product releases, including several products from Nelson Rigg, Drag Specialties, and Z1R. Also, make sure to check out the February issue of Powersports Business that includes our Nifty 50 — featuring the best aftermarket and factory parts, accessories, or new products from service providers and technology companies.

Tank Bag

Nelson Rigg is expanding its Rigg Gear Adventure line of off-road accessories with the Trails End Grand Adventure Tank Bag, a modular storage solution engineered specifically for adventure and dual-sport riders. Like all Trails End luggage, it’s backed with a Lifetime warranty, and it’s made from a proprietary UltraMax fabric that provides UV protection, and the bag’s construction helps maintain its shape even when empty. Riders will benefit from up to 11 liters of expandable storage and a dual-compartment layout.

To expand the bag’s capabilities even further, there are 3 optional Molle accessories designed to mount directly to the top of the tank bag.

A clear touch-screen friendly panel (RG-ADV-MAP) perfect for maps, smartphones, and tablets

Dual Pods offer compact zippered storage ideal for cables, batteries, and small tools.

Adventure Pocket delivers 3.5 liters of additional storage with two additional inside zippered mesh pockets for secure organization.

MSRP, without accessories, is $159.95.

Prox XL UTV cover.

Nelson Rigg is also adding to its accessories lineup with the Adventure Defender Extreme Prox XL UTV cover. Engineered for today’s largest 4-seat sport and utility side-by-sides, it fits models such as the Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 and XP 4 Pro, Polaris Ranger Crew configurations including XD, NorthStar, and XP 1000 Texas Edition, Can-Am Maverick R Max and X3 Max, and Kawasaki Teryx 4H2 and 5H2. MSRP: $229.95.

Talon full-face shell

Z1R introduces the all-new Talon shell, a DOT and ECE 22.06-approved full-face shell. Available in seven solid colorways, including Gloss Black, Flat Black, Nardo Grey, White, Red, Purple, and Green, as well as a glow-in-the-dark Nighthawk Graphic. The Talon comes with a clear shield capable of installing Pinlock 70 anti-fog inserts with optional shields in smoke, mirror, gold, blue, and rainbow. It’s equipped with intake and exhaust vents to create optimal temperature regulation, and optional spoilers in all solid colorways are also available. Additional features include a fully removable, polyester moisture-wicking liner and cheek pads, a Micrometrics quick-closing chin strap, and speaker pockets. Sizes: XS-2X. MSRP: $119.95-$139.95.

Fuel check valve assemblies

Drag Specialties fuel check valves are used when you need to replace your check valves. These OEM-style valve replacements from Drag Specialties include a check valve and required O-rings. Designed for Magnetti Marelli EFI systems only. Choose Output or Input. Available for 95-98 FLHR/FLHRC/FLTR/FLTCU/FLHTCU/FLHTP/FLHTC models. Replaces OEM#s 61407-95A (out) and 61408-95A.(in) Suggested retail price is $63.81 each.

Freedom Touring Seat

The new Freedom touring seat from Drag Specialties features a 5 and ¾-inch tall driver support with unique styling and is covered in automotive-grade vinyl. The seating area is contoured for maximum comfort and features a narrow design up front for improved leg clearance. This seat also works with Drag’s EZ Glide frame-mounted receiver mechanism to accept EZ Glide backrests. It will also work with Harley-Davidson and OEM frame-mounted backrest mechanisms and backrest pads. Available in double diamond stitch with black, silver, or red thread for 24-25 FLHX/FLHXU/FLTRX/FLTRXSTSE and 23-25 FLHXSE/FLTRXSE models. All mounting hardware is included. MSRP: $525.95.

Rod Set

Drag Specialties Rod Set comes in handy when it’s time for a major motor rebuild. This heavy-duty replacement is perfect for stock motors that meet or exceed OEM specifications. It comes completely fitted, ready to install, and includes a two-hole crankpin, aluminum retainers, bearings, nuts, and forged heat-treated steel rods. Available for ’41-73 Big Twin. Suggested retail price is $404.74.

7 Lug Front Rotor Bolt Kit

Mount your rotor with a 7 Lug front rotor bolt kit from Drag Specialties. The kit includes all required hardware for mounting floating brake rotors. Available for 09-24 touring models with seven-lug-mounted rotors. Replaces OEM 41500018. Suggested retail price is $64.00.