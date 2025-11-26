Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties Milwaukee NVP 2025: More than the sum of its parts

With record-breaking attendance and a robust lineup of exhibitors, seminars, and networking opportunities, this year’s NVP Product Expo, hosted by Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties Sept. 6–7 at the Baird Center, offered a comprehensive view of the current state and future of the powersports aftermarket industry.

Hundreds of exhibitors brought new products, technologies, and services to the NVP Product Expo in Milwaukee. (Photos: Powersports Business)

Now in its second year in Milwaukee, the NVP Expo is expanding beyond a traditional product showcase. “The Expo is about innovation, collaboration, and connecting our dealers with the resources they need to thrive,” says Paul Devine, vice president of sales and marketing at Parts Unlimited. “We continue to see growth not just in attendance, but in the quality of interactions and relationships being formed on the show floor.”

Showcasing products and possibilities

Hundreds of exhibitors brought new products, technologies, and services to the expo, including Fist Handwear, RM Stator, Supersprox, Red Line Oil, and many more. Attendees were able to explore the latest offerings for motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and powersports accessories, while taking advantage of exclusive show incentives. From branded backpacks and commemorative t-shirts to product certificates and memberships in the Motorcycle Industry Council, the Expo provided ample opportunities for dealers to stock up and engage with vendors.

One of the highlights was the Expo’s marquee prize: an all-expense-paid trip for two to the final MotoGP race in Valencia, Spain. The prize exemplifies NVP’s dual focus on fun and professional development, offering both entertainment and a reminder of the global nature of the powersports industry.

Saturday night’s Meet & Greet/Bike Show drew large crowds to the Baird Ballroom and Skyview Terrace, providing panoramic views of downtown Milwaukee. The event featured the traditional V-Twin and Metric categories, along with a new Vintage class. Meanwhile, the Bagger Racing League hosted a custom bagger bike build competition, where attendees voted for their favorite build, demonstrating the community-driven and participatory nature of the expo.

Langley’s take

Parts Unlimited President and CEO Paul Langley, a long-time veteran of the powersports aftermarket, shared insights on market trends, dealer priorities, and internal strategies.

Parts Unlimited President and CEO Paul Langley shares his thoughts on the expo and powersports industry.

“The market is still healthy. We may have gained some market share, but it’s not on price — we’re focused on operating more efficiently, improving communication internally, and making sure our dealers get what they need,” Langley says.

He emphasizes that the company’s internal restructuring over the past year has been designed to improve service and responsiveness:

“We built a more complete team, with dedicated leaders for HR, distribution centers, and technology. This allows us to provide better service to our dealers and helps them manage inventory and cash flow in these uncertain times.”

Langley also stresses collaboration across the industry:

“Even if we compete in some ways, we all need to work together to build resources for the industry. A healthier dealer base benefits everyone. Our focus is on ensuring dealers have the tools to succeed, because when they thrive, the entire aftermarket grows.”

Tariffs and trade challenges

A major feature of the Milwaukee NVP Expo was a seminar on tariffs, led by Shannon Bryant, president of Trade IQ and a licensed U.S. Customs broker. The session drew significant attention from dealers and vendors eager to understand how international trade policies affect the aftermarket supply chain.

Bryant detailed the nuances of Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs, explaining their varied impacts on products sourced from countries including China, India, Canada, and Mexico.

“Section 301 tariffs range from 7.5% to 100%, and section 232 tariffs hit steel, aluminum, and copper at 50%. Exemptions, like the 25% automotive exemption for non-passenger vehicles or the de minimis exemption for items under $800, can significantly reduce costs if managed correctly,” Bryant says.

Langley highlights the practical implications for distributors and dealers alike:

“Tariffs aren’t just a cost — they influence inventory decisions, pricing, and cash flow. Companies that can navigate exemptions, manage documentation, and stay ahead of regulatory changes will be in the best position to serve their dealers.”

He notes that uncertainty remains the industry’s biggest challenge:

“Even when court decisions temporarily halt certain tariffs, the potential for reinstatement means every company needs a strategy to respond quickly. That’s why we have a dedicated tariff team tracking these developments daily. Dealers depend on us to mitigate these risks so they can focus on running their businesses.”

Tech, data and dealer support

Langley also emphasizes the role of technology and data in helping dealers operate more efficiently:

“We’re evolving our systems to provide dealers with better insights into what’s selling and how to manage inventory. The combination of strong relationships and technology is critical in this day and age. Dealers that leverage both have a significant advantage.”

He adds that Parts Unlimited is committed to being proactive, not reactive:

“Our goal is to anticipate issues before they impact our dealers. Whether it’s supply chain disruption, tariff changes, or shifts in consumer demand, our team is focused on keeping dealers informed and prepared.”

Community and collaboration

The Milwaukee NVP demonstrated that the aftermarket powersports industry is not just about products — it’s about people. Networking and knowledge-sharing were woven throughout the event, from seminars and vendor interactions to the bike show and evening receptions. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from peers, industry experts, and executives like Langley, gaining both inspiration and actionable insights.

“Events like this remind us why we do what we do,” Langley adds. “It’s not just about selling parts; it’s about building a community where dealers can thrive, where innovation is celebrated, and where we all work together to grow the market.”

Looking ahead

With a successful Milwaukee showing behind them, Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties are already preparing for the next NVP Product Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, scheduled for Jan. 24–25, 2026, at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Langley expressed optimism for continued growth:

“We see tremendous opportunity ahead. The industry is resilient, dealers are adapting, and we’re ready to provide the tools, resources, and insights they need to succeed. This expo is a snapshot of that ongoing evolution.”

As the aftermarket faces challenges from tariffs, supply chain volatility, and changing consumer trends, events like the NVP Expo offer a crucial forum for collaboration, innovation, and shared learning. Milwaukee’s 2025 Expo underscored the importance of connection — between vendors, dealers, and industry leaders — and reinforced the role of Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties as pillars of the aftermarket community