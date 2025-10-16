MIC president named vice chair of ORR board

Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), has been elected vice chair of the board of directors for the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). The appointment underscores the powersports industry’s growing influence in shaping national outdoor recreation policy and access.

The ORR represents the $1.2 trillion outdoor recreation economy, bringing together dozens of associations working to expand access to public lands and waters and to boost outdoor participation across the U.S.

A recent study (2022) found that outdoor recreation generates $1.1 trillion in economic output (2.2% of GDP), 4.98 million jobs and comprises 3.2% of U.S. employees. (Image: Outdoor Recreation Roundtable)

LaCurelle joins newly elected chair Glenn Hughes, president and CEO of the American Sportfishing Association, and new board member Fred Ferguson, president and CEO of the American Bus Association.

“It’s a privilege to serve as vice chair of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable Board of Directors, and I am grateful to be elected to the role,” says LaCurelle. “The outdoor recreation industry has shown that it can achieve great things when we work together, and I’m excited to help strengthen our coalition, grow the industry, and make public lands and waters more accessible for all Americans.”

In addition to leading the MIC, LaCurelle also heads the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America. Together, these organizations represent the $51 billion powersports industry through advocacy, research, education, and safety initiatives.

“Christy’s expertise will strengthen our impact in advancing outdoor access and growing the outdoor recreation economy for the benefit of all Americans – especially in rural communities,” says ORR President Jessica Turner.

The Motorcycle Industry Council, established in 1914 and based in Irvine, California, represents motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and aftermarket companies. Through its Ride With Us program, the MIC works to expand the ridership base and promote the thrill of motorcycling to new audiences.