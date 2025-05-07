Parts/Drag announce dates for 2025 NVP Product Expo

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties have announced the return of the North American NVP Product Expo, taking place at the Baird Center in Milwaukee on Sept 6-7.

The 2024 North American NVP Product Expo was the first year the event was held in Milwaukee, after previously being held in Madison, Wisconsin. (Staff photo)

This year’s event will bring together top industry professionals, motorcycle enthusiasts, and dealers across North America.

The expo will feature an expansive bike show Saturday night, showcasing custom builds across vintage, metric, and V-twin classes. Attendees can experience these machines on display at the Skyview Terrace and Baird Ballroom, both located within the Baird Center.

In addition to the bike show, the event will host a meet-and-greet with key figures from the motorcycle world, offering attendees exclusive networking opportunities.

Dealers can register to attend the event with their Parts Unlimited or Drag Specialties sales representative. (Staff photo)

This year, the expo is raising the bar with new experiences designed to deliver more value, excitement, and engagement for dealers.

New format highlights will include gifts, special show discounts and dealer incentives, Sunday giveaways, dealer training on the expo floor, and a BRL bagger bike build-off.

The 2025 NVP Product Expo will be held in Milwaukee for the second year in a row, after relocating the event from Madison, Wisconsin. Dealers can register to attend the event with their Parts Unlimited or Drag Specialties sales representative.