Parts Unlimited adds new sales rep to its South Central region

Parts Unlimited recently added to its sales team with the announcement of Austin Ginn as its newest sales representative for the company’s South Central region, where he will cover New Mexico.

Ginn comes to Parts Unlimited with more than 15 years of experience in the powersports industry, with several years working at the aftermarket sales level. Most recently, Ginn was an account manager and sales and marketing adviser with Western Power Sports. Before that, he spent three years at Cycle Gear.

Ginn holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico. He says that he has a lifelong passion for riding and racing that includes motocross, sports bikes, street bikes, and Harleys, as well as being a snowmobile enthusiast.

Parts Unlimited says it welcomes Ginn to the team.