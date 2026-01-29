Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Parts Unlimited adds new West region sales rep

The StaffJanuary 29, 2026

Parts Unlimited recently welcomed Ivan Penchansky to the team, where he will represent the company as its newest sales representative for the West region, covering southwestern California.

Ivan Penchansky is Parts Unlimited’s newest sales rep for southwestern California. (Photo: Parts Unlimited)

Penchansky joins Parts Unlimited with several years of experience, both at the dealer level and on the aftermarket sales side. He has a deep background in powersports and brand development as well. 

Most recently, he served as the powersports sales director for Rugged Radios and, before that, he was an e-business account manager at Tucker Powersports. Penchansky also spent time as a parts and accessories sales representative with Kawasaki and a national sales manager with Roland Sands Design.

Penchansky earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Loyola Marymount University. A true enthusiast, he has raced off-road trucks and currently rides dirt bikes and e-bikes.

Parts Unlimited says it is excited to welcome Penchansky to the team.

