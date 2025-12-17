Parts Unlimited names new national sales manager

Parts Unlimited announced the appointment of Rob Oliva as its national sales manager, where he will bring experience and passion for the powersports industry to lead the company’s national sales efforts.

Rob Oliva is Parts Unlimited’s newest national sales manager. (Photo: Parts Unlimited)

Olivia’s career includes decades of hands-on involvement in powersports. His journey began as a dealership professional and store owner before joining LeMans Corporation as a dual rep and later as a regional sales manager. Most recently, Olivia expanded his experience at BRP, serving in roles including unit district sales manager (DSM), parts, accessories, and apparel DSM, and dealer development manager. LeMans’ executives say this unique blend of aftermarket and OEM experience positioned Oliva to deliver great value to its dealer network and the industry at large.

“Rob’s return to Parts Unlimited marks an exciting chapter for our company and the powersports community,” says Paul Devine, vice president of sales and marketing at LeMans. “His leadership, combined with his deep understanding of dealer needs and industry trends, will strengthen our commitment to driving growth and innovation.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Oliva’s passion for powersports runs deep. Raised in Pennsylvania, he developed a love for riding on a Honda Mini Trail 50. After serving as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman, he pursued college studies and road racing, a passion that continues today. He remains an active enthusiast, enjoying time on the track and with his family.

Parts Unlimited says it looks forward to Oliva’s leadership in advancing dealer success and supporting the vibrant powersports community.