BRP taps automotive veteran to succeed José Boisjoli as CEO

BRP has named longtime automotive executive Denis Le Vot as its next president and CEO, effective February 1, 2026, marking a major leadership transition as José Boisjoli retires after more than two decades at the helm.

Le Vot, an external hire from Renault Group, most recently served as CEO of the Dacia brand and brings more than 30 years of global automotive leadership experience to BRP. He will also join BRP’s board of directors. As part of the transition, Pierre Beaudoin will become the board chair, while Barbara Samardzich will remain the lead independent director.

The appointment follows Boisjoli’s previously announced retirement and signals continuity in BRP’s long-term strategy while adding outside perspective. Boisjoli spent 36 years with BRP, including 22 years as president and CEO, guiding the company from a Bombardier spin-off into a publicly traded, global powersports powerhouse.

“Denis is poised to leverage his expertise to create value for all our stakeholders,” Samardzich says. “The automotive industry shares many similar dynamics with powersports, and his experience managing global brands and dealer networks will be an important asset as BRP advances its M28 strategic plan.”

At Renault, Le Vot built a strong reputation as a brand builder and international operator. Under his leadership, Dacia achieved record market share in Europe, and its Sandero became Europe’s best-selling vehicle across all channels in 2023.

He was widely viewed as a leading internal candidate for Renault’s CEO role and earned multiple industry accolades, including Autocar CEO of the Year.

The move brings a seasoned executive with deep experience in global dealer networks, operations and brand-led growth at a time when BRP continues to push international expansion and long-term innovation.

Boisjoli, who is retiring from BRP after 36 years with the company, said the transition comes at the right moment. (File photo)

Boisjoli said the transition comes at the right moment. “BRP is the best-positioned OEM in the industry, and the timing could not be better to hand over the wheel to Denis.”

Le Vot will officially assume the role on February 1, 2026.