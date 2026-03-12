CPD hires new marketing and social media coordinator

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) has appointed Erik Hoagenson as its new marketing and social media coordinator, expanding the company’s digital marketing and dealer engagement efforts.

Based in Marshall, Texas, CPD distributes several boutique European motorcycle brands in the U.S. powersports market, including Rieju, Fantic, AJP, Electric Motion and YCF. The company also distributes aftermarket brands such as X-Grip, Rtech, Hebo and WRP.

Marketing focus

In his new role, Hoagenson will lead CPD’s digital marketing initiatives, coordinate dealer-focused promotional programs, and help strengthen the company’s online presence across the U.S. powersports market.

His responsibilities will include coordinating marketing campaigns with dealers, developing social media strategy, supporting collaborative promotions with CPD’s OEM partners, and expanding digital communication with the company’s dealer network.

Hoagenson brings more than 20 years of experience in design, marketing and brand development, with a background that blends creative design with operational marketing.

“I’m excited to join CPD and contribute to a growing network of dealers and riders who are passionate about these unique European brands,” Hoagenson says. “There’s tremendous opportunity to support dealers with strong marketing tools and help bring more attention to these machines in the U.S. market.”

Dealer network growth

CPD said the hire reflects its ongoing focus on strengthening dealer support and expanding awareness of niche European off-road and trials brands in the United States.

The distributor works with a nationwide network of dealers and riders, providing product distribution, dealer support programs and marketing initiatives aimed at the off-road, trials and specialty powersports segments.