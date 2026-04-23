Royal Enfield celebrates 125 years with stacked 2026 event program

This year marks Royal Enfield’s 125th anniversary, and in celebration, the brand’s event program shifts up a gear this spring, with even more events scheduled across North America.

Royal Enfield will roll into Ventura Raceway in California on April 25, which is the third round of the Build.Train.Race Flattrack series. (Photos: Royal Enfield)

Coming off Daytona Bike Week in March, where Royal Enfield North America launched and offered test rides of the Classic 650, the brand’s “Open House” event is now offering test rides on the range at dealers across the U.S and Canada.

In addition to the Open House program, Royal Enfield made its debut at the renowned Biltwell 100 race in Ridgecrest, California, where the all-new Mana Black Himalayan 450 was on display for the first time, making its competitive debut in the Mojave Desert.

Royal Enfield’s all-female road race series, Build.Train.Race, hit the track on April 17 in Atlanta, racing on their own-built Continental GT Royal Enfields before the second round at Road America takes place from May 29 – 31.

Royal Enfield North America launched and offered test rides of the new Classic 650 during the brand’s “Open House” event in Daytona Beach during Bike Week.

Next, Royal Enfield will roll into Ventura Raceway in California on April 25, which is the third round of the Build.Train.Race Flattrack series. In rounds 1 and 2 of the series at Daytona , Emma Gottsch took the flag on her INT650.

“There’s real momentum right now for Royal Enfield as a brand, which is especially exciting in such a milestone year,” says Nathan Kolbe, head of marketing at Royal Enfield North America. “We’ve had new products launched, we’ve got more customer events happening than ever before, and our Build.Train.Race program grows in its impact each season.”

To see what’s going on in detail for 2026, visit Royal Enfield North America’s events section.