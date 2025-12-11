As Royal Enfield is celebrating its 125th year, it is also renewing a major commitment to Progressive American Flat Track. The brand is returning as a key series partner for 2026 and deepening its footprint across the paddock.

The announcement follows the brand’s role as entitlement partner of the 2026 Daytona Short Track Doubleheader, where the AFT season kicks off March 5-6 with two nights of short-track action at Daytona International Speedway. As the world’s oldest continuously operating motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield plans to mark the milestone with expanded activations, special anniversary storytelling, and increased fan engagement throughout the season.

BTR returns

Royal Enfield’s BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. (BTR) program will be back for its seventh season, once again spotlighting women racers and grassroots talent. The 2026 showcase schedule aligns with key AFT rounds:

Rounds 1 & 2 – Daytona Short Track I & II (March 5–6) – Daytona Beach, FL

(March 5–6) – Daytona Beach, FL Round 4 – Ventura Short Track (April 25) – Ventura, CA

(April 25) – Ventura, CA Round 7 – Williams Grove Half-Mile (May 23) – Mechanicsburg, PA

(May 23) – Mechanicsburg, PA Round 8 – Nashville Short Track (June 6) – Hohenwald, TN

From the high-energy Daytona opener to the all-new Nashville stop, BTR continues to serve as one of the sport’s most impactful development pipelines.

125 years, still charging forward

Royal Enfield says its heritage is only fueling its momentum.

“As we hit 125 years, we are feeling younger than ever,” says Adrian Sellers, head of custom and motorsport. “Whether it’s seeing the future of racing with the women of BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. or pushing the Twins FT in SuperTwins, we’re very excited to be back for another exceptional year.”

The continued refinement of the Twins FT platform signals the brand’s long-term racing ambitions in North America, reinforcing its role as both a competitive force and a major paddock presence.

More information is available at AmericanFlatTrack.com.