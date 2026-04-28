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Deacon Denno wins 2026 SMX Next Supercross AMA National Championship

The StaffApril 28, 2026

The American Motorcyclist Association has crowned Deacon Denno the 2026 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Champion following a dominant, wire-to-wire victory in muddy conditions at the season finale in Philadelphia.

Deacon Denno of Triumph Factory Racing won the 2026 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship in the Philadelphia round. (Photo: Feld Entertainment)

The 18-year-old Texas native led every lap of the main event, winning by 9.3 seconds after grabbing the holeshot and quickly separating himself from the field. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Kade Johnson finished second, while KTM Orange Brigade rider Jeremy Fappani completed the podium.

“Some champions find a way to win. Deacon Denno found a way to lead in every condition the season could throw at him,” says AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

Denno’s title run was defined by consistency across the five-round series. He became the only rider to finish inside the top five at every round and the only repeat winner during the 2026 season.

“I was just focused on the start,” Denno says. “I rode smooth and calm, which is what you need in the mud. It feels good to know I can make it happen anywhere.”

The SMX Next — Supercross program serves as a key stepping stone for amateur riders advancing to the professional ranks, with Denno’s championship further solidifying his status as one of the sport’s top up-and-coming prospects.

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The StaffApril 28, 2026

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