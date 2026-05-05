May is AMA ‘Take a Kid Dirt Biking’ month

In May, the American Motorcyclist Association’s annual “Take a Kid Dirt Biking” month kicks off nationwide, aiming to inspire the next generation of riders and get America’s youth on motorcycles.

The AMA will work alongside its organizers and partners to promote Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, using social media campaigns and other marketing efforts to educate people about the benefits of youth ridership. (Photo: AMA)

Now in its fourth year, the AMA uses “Take a Kid Dirt Biking” month to work closely with its racing and recreational riding organizers on riding initiatives for children and give them controlled environments where they can ride.

“The future of motorcycling hinges on raising America’s youth on two wheels,” says Joy Burgess, AMA director of marketing and communications. “AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking month has grown with each passing year, serving its purpose to cultivate the future of our sport through our nation’s kids.”

The AMA says it will work alongside its organizers and partners to promote the initiative using social media campaigns and other marketing efforts to educate people about the benefits of youth ridership. Playing key roles in the campaign along with the AMA are Denago, STACYC, Yamaha, Cobra, Honda, Turn 14 Distribution, Guts Racing, ASV, Brake Free, SSR, Beta, and Baxley.

Events promoting “Take A Kid Dirt Biking” month will take place throughout May, hosted by several organizers throughout the country. However, kids do not need to attend an organized event to get involved. To participate, simply get out and ride during the month, and submit a photo or video to the submission page.

All shared photos will have a chance to be featured on the AMA’s social media, website and in the American Motorcyclist magazine. They’ll also have a chance to win a STACYC bike and other prizes.

More details regarding Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month can be found here.