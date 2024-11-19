Malcom Smith Motorsports hosts Kids Learn to Ride event

The Kids Learn to Ride event hosted 109 children who either rode Yamaha motorcycles or Stacyc electric balance bikes. Photos courtesy of Malcom Motorsports

Malcolm Smith Motorsports hosted its annual Kids Learn to Ride event where 109 children, ages 3 to 10, discovered the joy of dirt bike riding. Held at Glen Helen Raceway, the event provided a safe, fun-filled environment where USMCA-certified professional coaches guided first-time riders through step-by-step lessons. The free program focused on safety, skill-building and confidence, leaving young participants and the dealership team smiling as they embarked on their first rides.

“This event is all about sharing our passion for riding with the next generation and teaching life skills like confidence, independence, hand-eye coordination and physical fitness,” says Alexander Smith, general manager of Malcolm Smith Motorsports. “Seeing over 100 kids discover motorcycles for the first time and leave smiling is incredibly rewarding.”

The event was made possible through the support of FOX Racing, which outfitted participants in head-to-toe moto gear, ensuring they were both protected and looking good. For younger participants not yet ready for the Yamaha motorcycles, Stacyc offered their electric balance bikes.

“The Malcolm Smith team is already planning for next year, excited to continue inspiring the next generation of riders,” Smith says.