Malcolm Smith Motorsports hosted their annual Kids Learn To Ride event at Milestone MX track in Riverside, California in early November. In 2018, the dealership helped 81 new riders learn how to safely ride a motorcycle, and an additional 24 went through the program on a StaCyc electric balance bike. In 2019, Malcolm Smith Motorsports enlisted USMCA Certified Coaches to help with coaching 50 kids who were eager to learn to ride motorcycles.