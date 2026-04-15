Momentum for “Right-to-Race” legislation continued in Kansas while facing a setback in Wisconsin, underscoring a growing divide among states over protections for motorsports facilities.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently signed House Bill 2416, the Motorsports Venue Protection Act, granting legal protections to racetracks that predate surrounding development. (Photos: AMA)

Gov. Laura Kelly, on April 6, signed House Bill 2416, the Motorsports Venue Protection Act, granting legal protections to racetracks that predate surrounding development. The law shields facilities from certain civil nuisance claims, a key issue for track operators as residential and commercial growth expands.

The American Motorcyclist Association, which has worked alongside Specialty Equipment Market Association and Performance Racing Industry to advance similar legislation, praised the move.

“We are pleased with the passing of HB 2416 and thank Gov. Kelly for her support of racetracks and the racing community in Kansas,” says Max Colchin, AMA eastern states representative. “This is a welcome victory for Right-to-Race legislation, and we will work to continue the momentum from this win.”

According to the AMA, Kansas racetracks generate more than $743 million annually, support nearly 5,700 jobs, and contribute more than $77 million in state and local taxes. Kansas becomes the westernmost state to enact such protections, joining North Carolina and Iowa.

Similar legislation stalled in Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 880 despite bipartisan support in the state legislature. Without Right-to-Race protections, existing facilities could face nuisance claims from nearby property owners, even if the tracks were established prior to surrounding development.

However, similar legislation stalled in Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 880 on April 8 despite bipartisan support in the state legislature. The bill, introduced in January, had passed both chambers with little opposition before reaching the governor’s desk.

The AMA expressed disappointment in the decision, noting the broader national trend toward adopting Right-to-Race protections.

“As Right-to-Race legislation has gained popularity throughout much of the United States, this decision from Gov. Evers comes as a surprise to the racing community,” says Nick Haris, AMA director of government relations. “We are disappointed in this result, but we look forward to continuing to support this form of legislation in several other states.”

Industry groups estimate Wisconsin racetracks generate $2.46 billion in economic impact and support more than 10,600 jobs. Without Right-to-Race protections, existing facilities could face nuisance claims from nearby property owners, even if the tracks were established prior to surrounding development.

The contrasting outcomes highlight the ongoing state-by-state battle over motorsports venue protections. The AMA and SEMA say they remain engaged in legislative efforts across the country, with active proposals in multiple states as the industry continues to push for safeguards that preserve racing infrastructure and economic contributions.