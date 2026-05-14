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Parts, Drag, both named sponsors of two AMA Flat Track events

The StaffMay 14, 2026

AMA-sanctioned Progressive American Flat Track announced on May 13 that for the 2026 season, Parts Unlimited is the entitlement sponsor of ThrottleFest, and Drag Specialties is the official entitlement sponsor of the DuQuoin Mile.

AMA-sanctioned Progressive American Flat Track announced on May 13 that for the 2026 season, Parts Unlimited is the entitlement sponsor of ThrottleFest, and Drag Specialties is the official entitlement sponsor of the DuQuoin Mile. (Photo: American Motorcycle Association)

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, both under the LeMans Corps. umbrella, are two of the leading aftermarket brands and distributors in the world. As part of the partnership, the events will carry their respective names as Parts Unlimited ThrottleFest and the Drag Specialties DuQuoin Mile, placing two of the most recognizable brands in powersports at the center of two distinct Progressive AFT events.

ThrottleFest takes place at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, May 14-17. The Drag Specialties DuQuoin Mile is scheduled for July 4 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois.

The expanded partnership gives Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties prominent placement across a full-scale festival weekend in the Mid-Atlantic and a holiday weekend Mile at one of the championship’s classic venues, further strengthening their presence throughout the Progressive AFT paddock and fanbase.

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The StaffMay 14, 2026

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