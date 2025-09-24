Summer’s hottest new products from Drag Specialties

Powersports Business rounded up all of the hottest summer aftermarket products from Drag Specialties, which include everything from axle kits and air deflectors to upper clutch cables and OEM-style fuel gauges.

Frame-mounted heat deflectors

Drag Specialties frame-mounted heat deflectors direct heat away from the rider to improve comfort on hot summer rides. Easy to install with included hardware that mounts to the frame, just under the front of the seat. The deflectors are made from tough plastic for durability and come in a black finish. Available for 08-17 Softail models, excluding FXCW/C, FXSB/SE, and FXSE. Sold in pairs with a suggested retail price of $119.29

Front Axle Kit

Machined from chrome-moly steel, this Drag Specialties front axle kit includes axle, spacers, and hardware. The bright chrome finish on the axle and hardware makes your bike stand out. Available for 18-25 FLFB/FXBR models. Suggested retail price: $164.

Fuel gauge

The fuel gauge is bright and easy to read at a glance and is a great replacement for OEM #750530-01B. Available in a chrome finish. The gauge fits 01-07 FLHR, 01-07 FXST/FLST, and 01-08 FXDB/FXDC/FXDL/FLDWG. The suggested retail price is $83.59.

Narrow solo rear seats

Made in the U.S., the rear seats are designed to work with FL Solo front seats with plug-in backrests. Measuring 13” long by 7” wide, they are large enough for comfort yet will fit in saddlebags for easy storage when not in use. Covered in high-quality automotive-grade vinyl with an ABS thermoformed seat base for a perfect fit. Available in smooth and double-diamond stitch with black thread for 24 FLHTK/FLTRK/FLHRXS and 97-23 FLHT/FLHR/FLTR/FLHX (except 23 FLHXSE/FLTRXSE) models. Suggested retail price range of $200.95 – $216.95.

Rear brake caliper

The Drag Specialties rear brake caliper kit accepts OEM bolts and comes with brake pads and bleeder screw. Available in chrome for 15-17 Softail models and has a suggested retail price of $352.87.

Short lever sets

Get a handle on your bike’s controls with Drag Specialties Short Lever Sets. These Short Lever Sets measure 2.5” in length, which is 2.17 inches shorter than OEM levers. They feature die-cast aluminum construction and are available in chrome or matte black. Sold in pairs and include anti-rattle clip and clutch lever pivot bushings. Available for 24 FLHTK/FLTRK 21-25 FLHRXS, 21-23 FLHT/FLHX/FLHR/FLTR (except 23 FLHXSE/FLTRXSE), 21-25 FLHTCUTG/FLRT/FLTRT). The suggested retail price is $75 for chrome and $79 for matte black.

Tour-Pak filler pads

The tour-Pak filler pads work with Harley-Davidson King Tour-Paks and Drag Specialties Tour Box and are designed to fill the open area between the seat and tour box. The pads feature automotive-grade vinyl covering and mount to the stock holes on the tour box. Available for standard or relocated tour boxes for 14-25 touring models with king-style tour boxes. Made in the U.S., with a suggested retail price range of $49.95 for standard and $40.95 for relocated.

Upper clutch cables

The cable easily connects to the OE lower clutch cable section to significantly reduce installation time — no need to drain the transmission fluid. Cables also come pre-lubricated for smooth, consistent, long-lasting action. The design meets or exceeds the OE specifications, and the OE cable cover and housing can be reused. Available with stainless steel, black/chrome or black/black cable housing and fittings in stock cable lengths for 24-25 FLHX and 23-25 FLHXSE models. Replaces OEM# 37200574A. Suggested retail is $90.73 – $95.83.