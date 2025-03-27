Powersports Business shares several aftermarket products recently released from Drag Specialties, ProTaper and S&S.

Steering Damper Kit

The Drag Specialties steering damper kit is designed to help damp unwanted fork oscillations, commonly known as speed wobble. The seven-position hydraulic steering dampers are fully adjustable and allow full fork movement from stop to stop. The dampers and hardware come in a satin black finish, and the kit includes all required mounting hardware and instructions. This kit fits 20-24 FXLRS and has a suggested retail price of $299.95.

Skid Plate

This Drag Specialties skid plate is a durable aluminum plate made specifically to fit ’21-’24 Pan America RA1250/1250S models. It comes in a black finish to add that touch of custom to your bike and has a suggested retail price of $399.95.

Narrow Lever Sets

These narrow lever sets from Drag Specialties have a narrower profile than OEM levers, making them perfect for riders with smaller hands, or for just giving your bike a different look. Feature die-cast aluminum construction are available in chrome or matte black. Narrow lever sets are sold as a kit that includes both the brake and clutch lever and fit ’96-’17 Big Twin. The suggested retail price is $49.95 for chrome and $39.95 for black.

Wide Solo Rear Seat

Made in the U.S., the wide solo rear seat from Drag Specialties is a rear seat designed to work with FL Solo front seats with plug-in backrests. Measuring 13” long by 12 ½” wide, the seat is large enough for comfort yet will fit in saddlebags for easy storage when not in use. Covered in high-quality automotive-grade vinyl with a three-sixteenth of an inch ABS thermoformed seat base for a perfect fit. Available in smooth and double diamond stitch with black thread for 24 FLHTK/FLTRK/FLHRXS and ’97-’23 FLHT/FLHR/FLTR/FLHX (except 23 FLHXSE/FLTRXSE) models with a suggested MSRP of $219.95 – $239.95.

Push Rod Tube Kit

Add style to your M-Eight motor with a black pushrod tube kit from Drag Specialties. The kit includes the upper and lower pushrod tubes, clips, cups, springs, washers and O-rings. One kit will finish a complete engine (cover both sets of pushrods). It fits all ’17-’24 M-Eight models and has a suggested retail price of $121.95.

Pro Series Clamp-On Grips

The ProTaper Pro Series Clamp-On Grips combine the performance and comfort of ProTaper’s Race Cut Traditional grips with a convenient clamp-on design for quick and easy installation. The grips feature a tapered end for a secure fit, increased rubber thickness and a tacky grip compound bonded to the core to prevent slippage. The updated grip pattern adds to the comfort and performance of the Race Cut Traditional grips. The new grips are available in full diamond, pillow top and half waffle styles.

The Pro Series Clamp-On Grips are compatible with all ProTaper handlebars and feature a durable polypropylene core and a Torx drive for a more secure grip.

Cycle Tuned Induction Air Cleaner Kit

The S&S Cycle Tuned Induction Air Cleaner Kit allows Harley Milwaukee-Eights to breathe easier. Facing the wind are a pair of exposed air filters that are washable and reusable. They feed laser-cut stainless-steel tubing for smooth intake tracts, which merge into a single collector. The induction system is exempt from CARB’s emissions-tampering regulations, so there are no restrictions on installing these systems in any state. Unfortunately, the system won’t fit Twin-Cooled Harleys or bikes equipped with fairing-lower gloveboxes.

The S&S Cycle Tuned Induction Air Cleaner Kit is available in Gloss Black, Chrome, or Stainless Steel finishes, with MSRP starting at $675.