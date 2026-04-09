A recent tariff revision by the Trump administration could reshape the outlook for the motorcycle industry, offering targeted relief for certain finished units while leaving broader cost pressures in place.

The updated Section 232 proclamation, which took effect April 6, removes some finished motorcycles from the derivative-product list tied to tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper. (File photo/CC)

The updated Section 232 proclamation, which took effect April 6, removes some finished motorcycles from the derivative-product list tied to tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper. As a result, those motorcycles are no longer subject to Section 232 duties — a move welcomed by industry stakeholders after months of concern about potential expansion of the tariff structure.

Industry advocacy groups, including the Motorcycle Industry Council, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, had pushed back against broader inclusion proposals. Hundreds of letters were submitted through the MIC’s channels, urging a more balanced approach to trade policy.

Despite the adjustment, the policy stops short of a full rollback, according to the MIC Ride Report. Tariffs remain in place on many core metal imports, and the revised structure introduces new calculation methods, including full-value assessments and material-content thresholds for downstream goods.

“This appears to create more favorable treatment for some finished motorcycles, but aftermarket and replacement parts are still likely to be captured at 25%,” says Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations for MIC, ROHVA and SVIA.

Schloegel added that the changes could also significantly impact certain imported four-wheel products, with effects varying based on classification, sourcing and intended use. He advised companies to consult trade counsel to better understand how the revised rules apply to their specific product lines.

The updated framework also leaves the door open for further changes. The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the United States Trade Representative retain authority to add derivative products on a rolling basis and have been directed to report back within 90 days on the program’s effectiveness.

For dealers and manufacturers, the takeaway is mixed. While the exclusion of certain finished motorcycles may ease pricing pressure in some segments, continued tariffs on materials and parts — particularly in the aftermarket — could still impact margins, inventory costs and consumer pricing.

MIC is encouraging companies to closely review supply chains and product classifications as the revised tariff structure takes hold. The associations say additional guidance or adjustments are possible in the coming months.

Stay tuned for an upcoming Power Hour with MIC’s Scott Schloegel as we discuss the latest on tariffs, the Capitol Hill Fly-In and why dealers should be attending.