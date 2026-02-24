AMA Pro Racing has appointed seven-time AMA Grand National Champion Chris Carr as series director of Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), positioning one of the sport’s most recognizable figures in a key leadership role ahead of the 2026 season.

Carr will oversee all competition-related aspects of the series, including calendar development, event operations, safety protocols, rulebook and technical regulation updates, rider and team relations, licensing and strategic initiatives such as the Road to AFT talent development program.

Industry impact

For dealers and OEM partners, the appointment places a proven competitor with deep manufacturer and paddock relationships at the helm of the sport’s premier flat track championship.

“We’re proud to welcome Chris Carr back to AMA Pro Racing,” says Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Chris understands this sport at the highest levels: as a champion, a leader, and a steward of its incredible history. He brings unmatched credibility, integrity and competitive insight that will strengthen our riders, teams and manufacturer ecosystem while elevating the fan experience nationwide.”

Carr said his priorities include maintaining competitive integrity while supporting continued growth.

“Flat track has defined my life,” Carr remarks. “I look forward to working alongside riders, teams, manufacturers and partners to ensure safe, fair and fiercely competitive racing that honors our history and builds our future.”

As series director, Carr will serve as the primary competition liaison among riders, teams, manufacturers, promoters and officials, with oversight of championship standards and enforcement.

2026 season opens at Daytona

The 2026 Progressive American Flat Track season opens March 5-6 with the Royal Enfield Short Track at the doubleheader at the Daytona Flat Track during Bike Week festivities at the Daytona International Speedway complex.

The series then heads to Senoia Raceway for the Yamaha Atlanta Short Track on March 21.