AMA announces schedule for 2026 National Gypsy Tour, HOF ceremony

The American Motorcyclist Association announced recently both the schedule for the 2026 AMA National Gypsy Tour and the dates for this year’s Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The 2026 AMA National Gypsy Tour schedule includes 15 events for motorcyclists of all backgrounds. At each event, AMA members can collect official Gypsy Tour pins to show they attended a stop on the tour.

National Gypsy Tours

Americade : May 27-30; Lake George, N.Y.

: May 27-30; Lake George, N.Y. Midwest Women Riders: June 11-13; Rockford, Ill.

June 11-13; Rockford, Ill. Laconia Motorcycle Week: June 13-21; Laconia, N.H.

June 13-21; Laconia, N.H. AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days: July 24-26, Lexington, Ohio

July 24-26, Lexington, Ohio Biketoberfest: Oct. 15-18; Daytona Beach, Fla.

Eight Ride4Fun events have also been scheduled. Visit the site for complete details. For more information on the 2026 AMA National Gypsy Tour schedule and each event, visit here.

AMA Motorcycle HOF

The AMA also announced the dates of its Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be held Sept. 10 at the Event Center at Violet Woods in Pickerington, Ohio.

The 2026 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Sept. 10 in Pickerington, Ohio. (Photo: AMA)

The annual event serves as the formal induction of the Class of 2026 into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and celebrates that esteemed group. Candidates and voting for this year’s class will be announced later.

Immediately following the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, there will be a cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, during which Hall of Famers will be on hand to sign autographs and speak with fans.

Tickets for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are now on sale. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here.